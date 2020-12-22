Man shot in parking dispute in the Bronx

Police in New York are looking for three men wanted for a shooting incident that started in a dispute about a parked car.

It happened early Monday morning in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

The NYPD says a 46-year-old man was inside his apartment building when he heard a noise outside just after 1 a.m. He looked out his window and saw three men in a parked car rocking back and forth attempting to get out of the snow.

He said they were coming close to hitting his vehicle so he went down to confront them. They got into an argument and followed him back to his building.

One of the men from the car took out a gun and shot the victim. The bullet hit him in the foot. EMS took the victim to Saint Barnabus Hospital.

The NYPD released a video of the incident in hopes that someone will help identify them.

The shooter is described as a man in his 20s, approximately 5'11", dark complexion, thin build, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded jogging jacket and dark-colored pants.



Police were also looking for the two other men.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.