Man shot in head, carjacked while driving on Bronx bridge

A 45-year-old man was shot in the head and carjacked while driving in the Bronx. He was expected to survive, according to the NYPD.

Three men on dirtbikes approached the vehicle on the eastbound Washington Bridge in Morris Heights at about 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

At least one of the men opened fire on the man causing the car to crash. One of the suspects then jumped into the victim's Hyundai Elantra and then drove off in the vehicle, according to police.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. Police were investigating the shooting but say it appears to be a targeted attack and not a random shooting.

