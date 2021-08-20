Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Northern Nassau County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Man shot dead in Queens while sitting in car

By
Published 
Long Island City
FOX 5 NY

Man shot dead in car

A 50-year-old man sitting in his car on Jackson Avenue in Long Island City was shot dead, said police.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for the gunman who opened fire on a man sitting in his car in Long Island City.

Cops responded to a 911 call about a person shot at about 11:18 p.m. while inside a Mercedes Benz in front of 28-10 Jackson Avenue.

Police discovered Joseph Bryan, 50, of Queens with multiple gunshot wounds to his arm and stomach. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene. 

There was no description of the gunman.