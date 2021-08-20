Man shot dead in Queens while sitting in car

The NYPD is on the hunt for the gunman who opened fire on a man sitting in his car in Long Island City.

Cops responded to a 911 call about a person shot at about 11:18 p.m. while inside a Mercedes Benz in front of 28-10 Jackson Avenue.

Police discovered Joseph Bryan, 50, of Queens with multiple gunshot wounds to his arm and stomach. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Advertisement

There was no description of the gunman.