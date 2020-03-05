Man shot and killed in East Harlem

article

The NYPD says that a 28-year-old man was shot and killed inside of an East Harlem building Thursday evening.

According to authorities, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot inside the lobby of 78 East 127th Street, and discovered the victim, Brandon Vails, with a gunshot wound to the torso upon arrival.

EMS arrived and took Vails to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have made no arrests, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.