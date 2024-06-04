Man shot across the street from Brooklyn playground: NYPD

A man was shot in the back and shoulder in Brooklyn across the street from a playground in Brownsville on Monday, police said.

Police say it happened to a 27-year-old man just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man is hospitalized in stable condition.

So far, there have been no arrests.

RELATED: 2 young girls injured in crossfire at NYC playground

This comes after two girls – ages 9 and 11 – were caught in a crossfire on Monday night in NYC after shots rang out at the Brooklyn playground, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. at Hilltop Playground, near Dean Street and Saratoga Avenue in the Brownsville section.

According to police, the girls were playing as one of their mothers watched from a park bench when they suddenly got caught in the crossfire.

The 9-year-old was shot in the leg, while the 11-year-old was shot in the back. Both were taken to Brookdale Hospital by family members to be treated for their injuries. The younger victim was later transported to Maimonides Hospital. Both are in stable condition.

Detectives say the girls were unintended targets who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police haven't identified a motive, but are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.