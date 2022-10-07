Expand / Collapse search

Man shot aboard bus in Yonkers: Police

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Yonkers
FOX 5 NY
Yonkers Bus Shooting article

One person was injured after a shooting either on or near a bus in Yonkers.

NEW YORK - One person was shot while riding a bus in Yonkers on Friday evening.

According to authorities, at around 5:00 p.m., a passenger aboard a Bee-Line Bus #256 was shot at South Broadway and Ludlow Street.

Police say the alleged assaults are currently unknown.

The victim was taken o Jacobi Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. 

Officers from the Yonkers Police Department and the Westchester County Department of Public Safety are investigating. 

