Man shot aboard bus in Yonkers: Police

article

One person was shot while riding a bus in Yonkers on Friday evening.

According to authorities, at around 5:00 p.m., a passenger aboard a Bee-Line Bus #256 was shot at South Broadway and Ludlow Street.

Police say the alleged assaults are currently unknown.

The victim was taken o Jacobi Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Officers from the Yonkers Police Department and the Westchester County Department of Public Safety are investigating.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters