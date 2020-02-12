Man shatters restaurant window with Black History Month tribute

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is searching for the man who threw a paving stone through a restaurant's mural tribute to Black History Month.

The incident on Feb. 10 at 2262 First Avenue in East Harlem occurred just before 1 a.m. and was captured on security cameras.

Police also released video of the man inside a store.

The grainy video shows the man throw something. Police also released video of the man inside a store.

No one was injured during the vandalism.

Anyone with information about the man is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline.

1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

Advertisement

NYPDCrimeStoppers.com

@NYPDTips on Twitter