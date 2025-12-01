Man set on fire near Times Square subway station, police say

The Brief Police say a 55-year-old man was set on fire around 3:09 a.m. inside the Times Square subway station. The victim was found on the 1/2/3 platform with burns on his legs and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made; the suspect is described only as a man, and the investigation is ongoing.



A man was set on fire early Monday morning inside the Times Square subway station, according to police.

What we know:

The NYPD says officers were called to the station at West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue around 3:09 a.m. for a reported assault.

When they arrived, officers found a 55-year-old man on the 1/2/3 platform with burns on his legs.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Police say no arrests have been made and investigators do not yet know what led up to the incident or whether the suspect and victim knew each other. The suspect is described only as a man.

Police have not confirmed exactly where the attack happened, but in video captured by Loudlabs, the victim can be heard saying it happened aboard a train.

The investigation remains ongoing.