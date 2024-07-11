Man sentenced to 25 years to life for shooting Suffolk police officer in 2023

A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Suffolk County Police officer last year was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Thursday.

Suffolk County police officer Michael LaFauci walked into the courtroom with the assistance of a cane, his wife beside him - pregnant with their second child.

A bullet fired by 21-year-old Janell Funderburke nearly killed the six-year member of the department.

"He was hit in a vital area, and it’s by god’s grace, by the officer’s actions at the scene that he’s with us today and he’s not more disabled than he is," said Dr. James Vosswinkel of Stony Brook University Hospital.

The halls of the courthouse were packed with police, many of whom stood by LaFauci’s hospital bed.

LaFauci told Funderburke "I was just trying to do my job, but you were trying to kill me" and said he would never forgive him.

Officials argued that Funderburke was a career criminal who had been charged seven times before he was 18, and should’ve never been on the street.

"The message is if you attempt to kill a cop and Suffolk County, you will be met with the harshest of penalties, and you will forfeit the better part of your own life," said PBA president Lou Civello.

When allowed to speak, Funderburke said he was sorry.

Funderburke's attorney, Chris Cassar, said it was the system that failed his client.

"His father and brothers are in jail," he said. "There were red flags and they weren't addressed."

LaFauci's leg was partially paralyzed from the shooting. He is now in physical therapy twice a week and doctors say they hope some of the nerves can regenerate over time.

As for Funderburke, the judge told him he was a menace to society before sentencing him to 25 years to life, adding he would serve more time if it was up to him.