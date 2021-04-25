Man runs over NYPD officer during traffic stop

A man reversed a car over an NYPD officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn on Friday, authorities said.

Police said the officer, a lieutenant from the 71st Precinct asked the driver to step out of the vehicle after determining he was unfit to drive.

"That’s when he put the car in reverse, running over the lieutenant," the NYPD said in a tweet.

Video footage shows the car dragging the officer as it reverses across the road.

Police say that the driver of the car, Takim Newsom, 32, had recently been arrested in North Carolina and brought back to NYC for a prior shooting, but was released without bail.

He was later arrested on Long Island with the help of Suffolk County Police and is facing charges for assaulting an officer.