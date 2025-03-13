Man rescued from side of NYC building after escape attempt during NYPD operation

article

A man with a warrant for his arrest was rescued from a building after attempting to escape police on the Upper West Side Thursday morning.

Police say they were conducting warrant operations at a building at 60 Amsterdam Avenue around 6 a.m. when the man tried to flee.

The man then climbed out the window nearly 10 floors up in an attempt to avoid arrest.

SkyFOX footage shows the moment FDNY crews pulled the man from the building and brought him safely back inside.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and it’s unclear what exactly the man was wanted for.