Man repeatedly punched in unprovoked attack inside Bronx garage

By
Published 
Updated 18 hours ago
Bronx
FOX 5 NY

Bronx garage assault

Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched another man inside a parking garage in the Bronx.

NEW YORK - In yet another unprovoked assault reported in New York City, a man working at a parking garage in the Bronx was attacked.

The NYPD wants to find the man seen on a security video apparently yelling into the office where the 66-year-old man was seated. A woman was seen closing the door before the suspect pushed his way inside.

The suspect then repeatedly punched the man as the victim tried to run out of the office.

The attack occurred at about 7:55 p.m. on Aug. 3 inside a garage at 2080 Jerome Avenue in the Fordham Heights neighborhood.

The suspect then took off and has not been captured.

On June 26, a man viciously assaulted two women in the Chelsea section of Manhattan during an unprovoked attack.  

On June 18, a 35-year-old man was randomly attacked in the subway. The victim was standing on the 1 train platform at 42nd Street and 7th Avenue when he was slashed in the head.

Times Square subway stabbing

A man was standing on a subway platform at 42nd Street and 7th Avenue when he was randomly slashed in the head.

Anyone with information about the assault in the Bronx or any of the unprovoked attacks was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls remain confidential, according to cops.