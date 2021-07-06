Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
5
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 9:47 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 9:47 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Warren County

2 women viciously assaulted in Chelsea unprovoked attack

By
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Chelsea
FOX 5 NY

2 women attacked in Chelsea

The NYPD wants to find the man who assaulted two women in an unprovoked attack in Chelsea.

NEW YORK - Police want to find the man who viciously assaulted two women in the Chelsea section of Manhattan during an unprovoked attack. 

The 31-year-old and 33-year-old victims were walking in front of 236 West 15th Street on June 26 at about 9:30 p.m. when the man grabbed the younger woman, threw her into a scaffolding pole, and then onto the ground. He then dragged the woman while attempting to take her purse, according to police.

The man then punched the other woman in the face before taking off westbound on 15th Street.

The 31-year-old woman suffered severe cuts to the back of her head. The 33-year-old woman suffered cuts to her face.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

All calls are strictly confidential.

Police want to find the man who assaulted two women in Chelsea during a robbery in an unprovoked attack.

Police want to find the man who assaulted two women in Chelsea during a robbery in an unprovoked attack. 

The suspect threw one of the victims into a scaffolding pole before dragging her along West 15th Street in Chelsea.

The suspect threw one of the victims into a scaffolding pole before dragging her along West 15th Street in Chelsea.

The suspect took off westbound along West 15th Street.

The suspect took off westbound along West 15th Street.