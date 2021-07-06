2 women viciously assaulted in Chelsea unprovoked attack

Police want to find the man who viciously assaulted two women in the Chelsea section of Manhattan during an unprovoked attack.

The 31-year-old and 33-year-old victims were walking in front of 236 West 15th Street on June 26 at about 9:30 p.m. when the man grabbed the younger woman, threw her into a scaffolding pole, and then onto the ground. He then dragged the woman while attempting to take her purse, according to police.

The man then punched the other woman in the face before taking off westbound on 15th Street.

The 31-year-old woman suffered severe cuts to the back of her head. The 33-year-old woman suffered cuts to her face.

The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

