Man refuses to come out of tree in Queens

A bizarre standoff has been going on for two days in Queens.

A man wanted the NYPD says is wanted in connection with an assault case climbed a tree outside of his home and refuses to come down. Officers say he's threatening to jump if they try to get him down.

It all started early Wednesday afternoon on 145th St. in the Brookville section.

Police were initially called there for reports of a dispute in a home. When officers arrived, the 44-year-old man first climbed onto the roof of the home.

After officers tried to talk him off of the roof, they say he moved to a nearby tree and climbed dozens of feet above the ground and has stayed there ever since and has been sleeping in the tree overnight.

The NYPD says it is still hoping to wait him out so he'll come down on his own. They have set up an area around the tree and closed off the street.

The man's name has not been released.