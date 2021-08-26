Expand / Collapse search
NYPD, graffiti artist in 12-hour-long standoff at Brooklyn water tower

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Brooklyn
FOX 5 NY

Graffiti artist climbs water tower in Brooklyn

A graffiti artist was taken into custody Thursday after climbing atop a water tower in Greenpoint.

NEW YORK - A graffiti artist was taken into custody by the NYPD after climbing atop a water tower in Greenpoint on Thursday. 

The standoff lasted over 12 hours, as the suspect stayed atop the 13-story structure.

Dozens of police officers were apparently brought to the scene to apprehend the graffiti artist, a decision that rankled some nearby.

"It's obvious that the police resources are being misappropriated," an onlooker told Gothamist. "There's one guy up there. There's one way up and one way down. It's absurd."

Police eventually persuaded the artist to come down through the use of drones, feeling it was unsafe for officers to climb up the tower. 

Law enforcement officials say charges are still pending. 