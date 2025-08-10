Man pushed onto tracks at NYC subway station; suspect still on the loose

The Brief Police are investigating more violence on the subway after a man was pushed onto the tracks. He was able to pull himself to safety. The suspect fled the scene.



Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shoved onto the train tracks and at a subway station in New York City this weekend.

What we know:

The incident happened at the 50th Street and 7th Avenue Station just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the 44-year-old victim was able to safely pull himself up from the tracks and back onto the platform.

He was taken to a local hospital with facial injuries.

The suspect took off, and has yet to be located.

What we don't know:

Police say they don't know if the two knew each other, or if this was a random attack.

A description of the suspect has yet to be released.