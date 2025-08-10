Expand / Collapse search

Man pushed onto tracks at NYC subway station; suspect still on the loose

By
Published  August 10, 2025 10:42am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
Man pushed onto tracks at subway station

Man pushed onto tracks at subway station

A suspect has fled after a man was shoved onto the subway tracks at the 50th Street Station.

The Brief

    • Police are investigating more violence on the subway after a man was pushed onto the tracks.
    • He was able to pull himself to safety.
    • The suspect fled the scene.

NEW YORK CITY - Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shoved onto the train tracks and at a subway station in New York City this weekend.

What we know:

The incident happened at the 50th Street and 7th Avenue Station just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the 44-year-old victim was able to safely pull himself up from the tracks and back onto the platform.

He was taken to a local hospital with facial injuries.

The suspect took off, and has yet to be located.

What we don't know:

Police say they don't know if the two knew each other, or if this was a random attack.

A description of the suspect has yet to be released.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.

New York CityCrime and Public Safety