Man pushed onto subway tracks in Manhattan

The NYPD is searching for a suspect they say pushed a man off of a subway platform and onto the tracks on the Upper West Side.

Authorities say the 30-year-old victim was waiting for a train inside of the 59th Street & Columbus Circle station when an unknown man approached him and pushed him onto the tracks. The suspect then took off and has not been caught.

EMS responded and took the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was treated for scratches to the right arm and pain to the right leg and right rib cage.

Police say the attack appears to have been completely unprovoked.

