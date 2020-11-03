Boy, 12, punched in face by man in vicious, unprovoked attack

A 12-year-old boy is recovering from severe injuries to his face and head after he was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a man in Brooklyn.

The shocking incident occurred on Oct. 14 at about 3:10 p.m.

Video shows the child sitting on the curb at East 13th Street and Avenue T when the man approaches him from behind and punches him in the face. The child falls over and loses consciousness, according to police.

The boy suffered fractures to his face, along with bleeding and bruising.

The suspect fled on foot southbound on East 13th Street. He is described by police as a male in his 20s-30s.

