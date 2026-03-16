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Man punched to death in Penn Station attack; suspect arrested

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Published  March 16, 2026 8:25am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
Suspect arrested after man dies in Penn Station attack

Suspect arrested after man dies in Penn Station attack

A suspect has been arrested after a 55-year-old man was punched on a subway platform, leading to his death.

The Brief

    • A man was killed after being punched by another man at Penn Station this weekend.
    • Police say the victim bumped into the suspect prior to the attack.
    • The suspect has been arrested.

NEW YORK CITY - A suspect has been arrested after a 55-year-old man was punched on a Manhattan subway platform, leading to his death.

What we know:

The NYPD says the victim was punched after bumping into another man on a subway platform at Penn Station just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

He was found on an A and E train platform, and rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Nasir Tate from New Jersey, was arrested in connection with the deadly attack. He is now facing an assault charge.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.

New York CityCrime and Public Safety