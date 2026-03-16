Man punched to death in Penn Station attack; suspect arrested
NEW YORK CITY - A suspect has been arrested after a 55-year-old man was punched on a Manhattan subway platform, leading to his death.
What we know:
The NYPD says the victim was punched after bumping into another man on a subway platform at Penn Station just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
He was found on an A and E train platform, and rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.
The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Nasir Tate from New Jersey, was arrested in connection with the deadly attack. He is now facing an assault charge.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has yet to be released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.