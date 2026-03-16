Man punched to death in Penn Station attack; suspect arrested

The Brief A man was killed after being punched by another man at Penn Station this weekend. Police say the victim bumped into the suspect prior to the attack. The suspect has been arrested.



A suspect has been arrested after a 55-year-old man was punched on a Manhattan subway platform, leading to his death.

What we know:

The NYPD says the victim was punched after bumping into another man on a subway platform at Penn Station just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

He was found on an A and E train platform, and rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Nasir Tate from New Jersey, was arrested in connection with the deadly attack. He is now facing an assault charge.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.