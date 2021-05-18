Man opens fire on 5 intruders, killing NJ man

article

A 23-year-old New Jersey man was killed after Pennsylvania State Police say he and five others tried to burglarize an East Stroudsburg home.

The resident opened fire on the five intruders at about 5:45 p.m. Monday. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.

A 23-year-old Scranton man was wounded. He was arraigned Tuesday on charges of burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, theft and related counts. The other three men fled but their identities are known, police said.

Tyheem Down, 26, had a minor injury but didn't require medical treatment, police said.

Down was reportedly targeted by the group.

The robbery and shooting are under investigation and no charges have been filed.