Man opens fire inside packed restaurant in Astoria

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who opened fire inside an Astoria restaurant packed with customers on Saturday.

One witness told Fox 5 NY that he hid in the basement with his wife and child when the shots went off.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was shot in the behind and taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).