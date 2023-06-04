Expand / Collapse search

Man opens fire inside packed restaurant in Astoria

NYPD is looking for a suspect that opened fire inside an Astoria restaurant packed with patrons. A man was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

QUEENS - The NYPD is looking for a suspect who opened fire inside an Astoria restaurant packed with customers on Saturday.

One witness told Fox 5 NY that he hid in the basement with his wife and child when the shots went off.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was shot in the behind and taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).