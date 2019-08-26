Man opens fire at NJ bus stop
NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NY) - A man with a rifle opened fire at a bus shelter in New Jersey on Monday afternoon but no one was injured.
It happened just before 4 p.m. at the Old Bridge Park and Ride.
NJ Transit says four people were waiting at the bus shelter when the man was reported to been seen carrying a rifle and began shooting. He ran towards a nearby housing complex.
Police were searching the area but did not make any arrests.
Witnesses say the suspect is a black male with a brown mask, gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and green bandana.