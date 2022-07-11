Man killed after being struck by two vehicles in Brooklyn double hit-and-run

A 61-year-old man was killed after he was struck by two vehicles that fled the scene in Prospect Heights.

The NYPD was searching for the drivers involved in the hit-and-runs at Dean Street and Washington Avenue on Sunday at about 2:14 a.m.

The first vehicle was traveling northbound on Washington Avenue when it struck the man as he was attempting to cross Washington Avenue westbound.

A second vehicle traveling southbound on Washington Avenue also struck the man as he was laying on the street.

The victim suffered head trauma and was taken by ambulance to Brooklyn Methodist where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad was investigating the crash.

Information on the victim's identity was pending proper family notification, added police.

