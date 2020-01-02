Man killed on Upper West Side on New Year's Day

A man was shot and killed after he and two other men apparently got into an argument on the Upper West Side on Wednesday night.

The victim was in the car on Manhattan Avenue and West 107th Street at about 9:45 p.m. when he and the other two men started arguing.

The suspect pulled a gun and shot him in the chest before running off. The NYPD says the man returned to the scene and turned himself in to police.

The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital but it was too late to save his life. The 37-year-old was not identified pending family notification.

Police say they found a gun at the scene.