Expand / Collapse search

Man killed on Upper West Side on New Year's Day

Published 
Upper West Side
FOX 5 NY

Deadly Upper West Side Shooting

One man is dead after a shooting on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

NEW YORK - A man was shot and killed after he and two other men apparently got into an argument on the Upper West Side on Wednesday night.

The victim was in the car on Manhattan Avenue and West 107th Street at about 9:45 p.m. when he and the other two men started arguing.

The suspect pulled a gun and shot him in the chest before running off.  The NYPD says the man returned to the scene and turned himself in to police.

The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital but it was too late to save his life.  The 37-year-old was not identified pending family notification.

Police say they found a gun at the scene.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------