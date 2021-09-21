Man killed by suicide jumper in Yonkers

article

A 61-year-old man was killed when a 25-year-old man jumped off of the roof of a building in an apparent suicide.

It happened Monday at 77 Locust Hill Ave.

Yonkers police say the distraught man jumped off of the roof of the 12-story Cromwell Towers building onto the concrete parking garage roof below. The other man apparently just happened to be on the roof and was hit.

Both men died at the scene.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and family members and reviewed surveillance video.

They called it a "tragic situation" and said the investigation was ongoing.

"The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the families of both men," police said in a statement.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).



CLICK HERE: https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

