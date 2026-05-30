Man killed, 66-year-old wounded in Brooklyn stabbing; no arrests made

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The Brief Police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress on Avenue D in Brooklyn. Two men were found with stab wounds and taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County. One man died at the hospital, and no arrests have been made.



A man was killed and another man was injured after police responded to a reported assault in Brooklyn late Friday night, according to the NYPD.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress inside 3105 Avenue D at about 11:11 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a 66-year-old man with a stab wound to the neck and another adult man with stab wounds to the left leg and lower back, according to the NYPD.

EMS took both men to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County.

Police said the 66-year-old man was listed in stable condition.

The other man died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man who died has not been released.

Police have not released additional details about what led to the stabbing.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.