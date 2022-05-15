Man jumps turnstile, punches cop in the Bronx: NYPD

article

The NYPD says it is searching for a suspect who allegedly jumped a turnstile inside a Bronx subway station, and then punched a police officer on Saturday.

Authorities say that police stopped the man at the Gun Hill Road subway station in Williamsbridge at around 4:25 p.m. for turnstile jumping.

Rather than arrest the man, officers decided to kick him out of the train station.

That's when police say the man took a swing at one of the officers, punching them in the face before running away.

The officer suffered pain, swelling, and bruising as a result of the blow and was treated at a nearby hospital.

The suspect was last seen near Holland Avenue and Magenta Street.

Last week, Mayor Eric Adams demanded more support for the NYPD from lawmakers during a fiery press conference.

"I feel like I’m in an alternate reality. We’re probably the only civilized country that sends their troops into battle and we criticize them every day. That’s what we do," Adams said.

Adams also criticized lawmakers and journalists for not having the backs of NYPD officers.

"Right now, the NYPD is by themselves. We're alone," Adams said. "I think that opinion-makers and the opinion shapers have abandoned our police."

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.