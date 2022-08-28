Man in wheelchair robbed on bus in Staten Island: NYPD

The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a brazen robbery of a man in a wheelchair on Staten Island.

Surveillance video on the S-40 bus shows the August 13 incident when the suspect walked up to the victim, a 64-year-old man who was sitting in a wheelchair.

The suspect can be seen suddenly grabbing at the man and briefly struggling with him before escaping.

Authorities say the suspect managed to take $250 from the victim's pocket as it stopped at Clinton Avenue and Richmond Terrace in Stapleton.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.