Man in serious condition after unprovoked stabbing to the neck, police say

The NYPD is asking for help identifying the man who stabbed another man in the neck in Bushwick in an unprovoked attack.

According to police, the suspect approached a 60-year-old man in front of 1534 Myrtle Avenue and stabbed the victim one time in the neck.

The assault on May 11 at about 8 p.m. was captured on a security camera. It shows the suspect cross Myrtle Avenue and stab the victim who was walking with another man. The victim falls to the ground as the other man appears to try to stop the assault. The suspect appears to threaten the other man as the victim gets back on his feet.

Police say the assailant fled westbound on Myrtle Avenue. The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement