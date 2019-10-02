Man in 'MAGA' hat assaulted in California restaurant bathroom; suspect arrested, police say

article

Authorities in California arrested a man Tuesday in connection with an assault last month where another man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat was attacked in the bathroom of a restaurant.

The Hermosa Beach Police Department said in a news release that David Delgado, 32, was arrested Tuesday at his home in Winnetka, Calif., on suspicion of robbery and battery with serious injury.

The attack took place around 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 2 inside a restaurant in downtown Hermosa Beach.

The victim was wearing a red hat with white Russian writing on it that translated to "Make America Great Again," according to police.

Delgado allegedly approached the victim as he was using the restroom at the restaurant.

"The suspect approached the victim in the restroom and questioned him about the meaning of the hat, after which the suspect repeatedly punched the victim in the face causing the victim to fall to the ground," police said in a news release.

After the victim fell to the ground, police said Delgado continued to punch the victim before eventually stealing his hat and fleeing from the restaurant.

Advertisement

Authorities said they used "investigative resources and surveillance footage" in order to identify Delgado as the suspect and arrest him at his home without incident.

The 32-year-old is currently being held on $100,000 bail, according to police.

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com