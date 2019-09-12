Man found tied up, beaten in deli basement

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police in New York were on the hunt for a man wanted in connection with a bizarre kidnapping case.

It all unfolded early on Wednesday morning when two NYPD officers chased two people wanted for an unrelated crime into a deli on Bussing Ave. in the Bronx.

While the officers were searching the store for the two suspects, a store employee allowed them access to the basement.

Officers found a 49-year-old man who said he had been held against his will for the past three days. He claimed that on September 7th at approximately 7:30 p.m. he was standing on a Bronx street corner when he was forcibly grabbed by four men, shoved into a car and driven to the deli.

He was bound and beaten in the head and body.

Deli owner, Orinthia Gifford, 49, of the Bronx was arrested and charged with assault, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and other charges.

Advertisement

Police are still looking for a man who works at the store. He is 35-year-old Richard Millwood. He is approximately 5'10" and 200 pounds. They are also looking for the other three men who were allegedly involved in the kidnapping but did not have any information on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Police say that all calls are kept strictly confidential.