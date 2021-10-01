Man found stabbed to death on Brooklyn street corner

article

A man was found stabbed to death in the early morning on Friday.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person at the corner of Fulton Street and Alabama Avenue in Crown Heights.

They found the man with a stab wound to the torso.

EMS took the victim to Brookdale Hospital but he was already dead.

The investigation is ongoing and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police say the man's identification was being withheld until the family was notified.

