FDNY finds man on fire in Brooklyn

Published  September 23, 2025 10:12pm EDT
The Brief

    • Fire officials said they received a call at 7:43 p.m. reporting a man on fire in Brooklyn.
    • The incident happened outside 1930 East 2nd Street, between Colton Place and Avenue S.
    • The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators are still looking into what happened.

BROOKLYN - A man was found on fire in Brooklyn on Monday evening, according to the FDNY. 

What we know:

Officials said the call came in at 7:43 p.m. for a man on fire outside a building at 1930 East 2nd Street, between Colton Place and Avenue S. 

The adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. 

What we don't know:

No further details about his identity have been released, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: This report is based on information from the FDNY. 

