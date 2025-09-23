FDNY finds man on fire in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN - A man was found on fire in Brooklyn on Monday evening, according to the FDNY.
What we know:
Officials said the call came in at 7:43 p.m. for a man on fire outside a building at 1930 East 2nd Street, between Colton Place and Avenue S.
The adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
No further details about his identity have been released, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This report is based on information from the FDNY.