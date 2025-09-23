FDNY finds man on fire in Brooklyn

article

A man was found on fire in Brooklyn on Monday evening, according to the FDNY.

What we know:

Officials said the call came in at 7:43 p.m. for a man on fire outside a building at 1930 East 2nd Street, between Colton Place and Avenue S.

The adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

No further details about his identity have been released, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.