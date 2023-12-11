Man found dead with stab wounds in Central Park: officials

On Monday, a man was found dead with stab wounds in Central Park, according to officials.

Police responded to the call at approximately 8:37 a.m.

Police said the body was found in the area of Center Drive and 62nd Street.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the man is pending proper family notification.

Police also haven't given any information yet about a motive or possible suspect.

