Man falls on subway tracks, catches on fire

A homeless man is dead after he fell onto the tracks in a Times Square subway station on Thursday morning and was electrocuted. The man's clothing reportedly caught on fire in the incident.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. at the W. 42nd. St. and Port Authority subway station.

The man apparently opened a grate on the street above the subway station and crawled into it. He was roaming around in the tunnel and somehow fell onto the tracks.

He hit the electrified third rail of the northbound local A-line track.

Power to the rail was turned off and EMTs were able to resuscitate the man, but he died on his died on the way to Bellevue Hospital.

The victim has not been identified. He was only described as a man approximately in his 40s.