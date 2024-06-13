Man facing hate crime charges for assault on man carrying Israeli flag

Police say a Westchester County man is facing hate crime charges in connection to an attack near Columbia University.

Authorities arrested Zuhdi Ahmed, 20, of Ossining, saying he was part of a group that targeted a 22-year-old man carrying an Israeli flag on April 20.

Ahmed is accused of hitting the victim in the face with a rock.

Police say another suspect grabbed the flag from the victim, and a third set it on fire.