Man facing hate crime charges for assault on man carrying Israeli flag
NEW YORK - Police say a Westchester County man is facing hate crime charges in connection to an attack near Columbia University.
Authorities arrested Zuhdi Ahmed, 20, of Ossining, saying he was part of a group that targeted a 22-year-old man carrying an Israeli flag on April 20.
Ahmed is accused of hitting the victim in the face with a rock.
Police say another suspect grabbed the flag from the victim, and a third set it on fire.