Man dies in grave collapse on Long Island
NEW YORK - A Long Island cemetery worker was killed in a grave collapse on Thursday morning.
It happened at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai.
Suffolk County authorities say the man was working on a gravesite when it collapsed on him. He died in the grave.
Rescue personnel from several departments responded to the scene.
The man's name was not immediately released. A police investigation continued.
