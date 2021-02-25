Expand / Collapse search

Man dies in grave collapse on Long Island

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Suffolk County
NEW YORK - A Long Island cemetery worker was killed in a grave collapse on Thursday morning.

It happened at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai.

Suffolk County authorities say the man was working on a gravesite when it collapsed on him.  He died in the grave.

Rescue personnel from several departments responded to the scene.

The man's name was not immediately released.  A police investigation continued.

