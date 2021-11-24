Man dies in fire after crashing into Staten Island school

A man died after he crashed his car into a Staten Island school and it became engulfed in flames.

It happened on Manor Road in the Manor Heights neighborhood just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call and found an overturned 2020 Dodge Challenger. FDNY responded and pulled the victim from the car but it was too late to save his life. He died at the scene.

Police say that the man had been driving southbound on Manor Road at an apparent high rate of speed and swerving when he lost control, hit the wall of the Susan E. Wagner High School, and overturned, resulting in the vehicle catching fire.

The Department of Buildings responded to the scene and determined that there was no structural damage to the school.

The Medical Examiner will confirm the identity of the victim.