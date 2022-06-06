New Jersey man dies attempting to climb Alaska's Denali

article

A climber from New Jersey has died after collapsing near the summit of Alaska's Denali mountain.

48-year-old Fernando Birman of Stockton, collapsed around 5:45 p.m. Friday at an elevation of 19,700 feet while on an attempt to reach the top of the 20,310-foot peak.

The National Park Service issued a statement announcing the death.

The statement said that his mountain guides immediately initiated CPR but he never regained a pulse. He was believed to have suffered a heart attack.

After his death, Birman's body was moved to a plateau and taken down from the mountain by helicopter before being sent to the Alaska medical examiner's office late Friday night.

Birman was part of a 12-member guided tour that began its ascent on May 22, said Sharon Stiteler, a spokesperson for Denali National Park.

There have been 129 climbing deaths at the park since 1932, Stiteler said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.