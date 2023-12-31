Man dies after shark attack along Maui beach

article

Police in Hawaii said a man died after a shark encounter at a Maui beach.

First responders said offices responded to the beach area of 93 Hana Highway in Paia on Saturday before noon.

Officers said they found a 39-year-old man being transported after he sustained injuries from a shark encounter.

RELATED: Maui welcoming tourists to boost economy in aftermath of devastating wildfires

They said life-saving measures were taken until medics arrived.

The unidentified man was sent to the Maui Memorial Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Officers said there were no signs of foul play, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.