Man dies after diving from boat to catch football in Florida Keys

A California man died after he dove off of a boat in an attempt to catch a football in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the victim is 46-year-old Liam John of San Diego.

He jumped off of a commercial pontoon boat with Salty Bottom Charters at about 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses say that John had taken a diving leap from the boat into shallow water while trying to catch the ball and surfaced face-down and unresponsive.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The charter boat took him to boat docks near the entrance to Key Haven with the injured man.

Waiting paramedics then took Daly to Lower Keys Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement says that foul play is not expected to be a factor in the incident. They are awaiting the results of the autopsy for the official cause of death.