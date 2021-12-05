Man dies after car crash with MTA bus on Staten Island: NYPD

article

Authorities say a 40-year-old man has died after a collision with an MTA bus on Staten Island late Saturday night.

According to the NYPD, Mikhail Sukhitskiy was driving a Subaru sedan westbound on Ebbitts Avenue in Oakwood around 11 p.m., when he crashed into a bus that was headed in the opposite direction.

EMS responded to the scene and took Sukhitskiy to Staten Island University Hospital North, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the bus was not injured in the crash, and the bus had no passengers on board at the time.

The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.

Advertisement