Columbia student dead, tourist hurt in random stabbings in Manhattan

A Columbia University student is dead and a tourist hospitalized after they were victims of random stabbings in Manhattan. Police have a suspect in custody who has known ties to a gang.

The NYPD says the attacks happened late Thursday evening in the Morningside Heights neighborhood.

At about 10:55 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a man assaulting in the area of West 123rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Officers found 30-year-old Davide Giri with a stab wound to the abdomen area. EMS rushed him to Mount Sinai-Saint Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Giri was a Ph.D. candidate in Computer Science at Columbia University.

During the course of the investigation, a 27-year-old man, who was a tourist to the city, was found in the area of West 110th Street and Cathedral Parkway, with a stab wound to the torso. EMS transported him to Mount Sinai-Saint Luke's Hospital, in stable condition. The identity of the tourist was not released.

While searching the area, police officers found a 25-year-old man fitting the description of the suspect in Central Park threatening a 29-year-old man with a knife, the NYPD said. Officers were able to take away the man's knife and arrest him without further violence.

The suspect is Vincent Pinkney, a known gang member who is out on parole for another violent crime, a police source said. Detectives believe Pinkney is responsible for stabbing Giri and the tourist.

Davide Giri

Hundreds gathered on campus on Friday night for a candlelight vigil in Giri's honor. Columbia University President Lee Bollinger spoke at the vigil.

"We so deeply feel the pain and the injustice of that life promise breached in an act of barbarous violence," Bollinger said.

Earlier, the university announced that grief counselors would be available to speak to members of the campus community.

"This news is both unspeakably sad and deeply shocking, as it took place only steps from our campus," the university said in a letter to students. "The University is working closely with NYPD to learn more details of the attack and, of course, we will keep you updated as we learn more."