Man struck and killed by MTA bus in Queens

A man from Queens was struck and killed by an MTA bus as he was crossing the street in Jackson Heights, said police.

The 2006 MTA bus operated by a 54-year-old driver was traveling westbound along Broadway near 37th Road at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday when Nazmul Ahsan, 63, entered the crosswalk against the green light, said police.

The bus struck the man with its front bumper knocking him to the ground. Ahsan suffered head trauma and was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where he later died.

The bus driver remained at the scene. No charges were filed.

The man was reportedly rushing with his wife to a doctor's office when he was struck, according to the NY Daily News.

A police investigation was underway.