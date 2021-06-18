Large mob critically injures man in Yonkers

A man is in critical condition with a brain injury after a large crowd attacked him in the streets of Yonkers on Thursday night.

The police commissioner calls it an "outrageous gang assault."

A man was hit in the head with a bottle and stomped on by a group of people that included known gang members. It happened in the area of North Broadway and Ashburton Ave. and the attack was captured by a surveillance camera.

After the attack, the man was left motionless in the middle of the street as people scattered.

The victim was taken to a trauma ward in critical condition.

The Yonkers Police Department says it has made several arrests, but they are looking for more suspects.

"Well over fifty people last night saw what happened, and we need them to come forward and do the right thing," Commissioner John Mueller said. "There is a lot of talk about police responsibility and police accountability, but there is also community responsibility and community accountability to each other."

It was unclear what started the incident. Police did not release the name of the business where the large crowd was gathered.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Yonkers Police Detectives at (914) 377-7724."

