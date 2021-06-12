3 charged after daytime drive-by shooting in Yonkers

Police in Yonkers say they have charged three suspects, one as young as 17 years old, in connection with a brazen daytime drive-by shooting that left several people injured.

According to authorities, at around 4:15 p.m. on June 10, someone riding inside of an older model gray Toyota Camry opened fire on a group of people standing near the corner of Elm Street and Oak Street.

When officers arrived, they found three people had been struck by bullets, the most serious of which was a 28-year-old woman who was struck in the chest and is listed in critical but stable condition. The victims were all taken to nearby hospitals.

Two additional victims of the shooting had taken themselves to a local hospital before police arrived on the scene.

All of the victims are expected to survive.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Using license plate readers and partnerships with local, county, and federal law enforcement agencies, police managed to find the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting in Mount Vernon and arrested four suspects after a short foot chase.

Authorities say they believe the shooting was gang-related.

Three of the four suspects are being charged in connection to the shooting.

The first suspect and the alleged shooter is a 17-year-old from Mount Vernon who has not been identified due to his age. The second suspect has been identified as Andre McKenzie, 21, of Greenwich, Connecticut. The third suspect has been identified as Tyrese White, 18, also of Mount Vernon.

All three suspects are being charged with attempted murder, along with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Advertisement

"The Yonkers Police Department is unmatched. These individuals are now in custody and off our streets thanks to the relentless work of our tireless men and women in blue. Let this be a call to those persons who seek to inflict harm on others in our City. I am directing every resource available to aid us in combatting this war on our community, streets, and on the lives of the hard-working residents of this city. Violence will not prevail," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said in a statement.