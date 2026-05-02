Man charged with stabbing 2 women to death on Long Island
NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. - A Nassau County man was arrested and charged with stabbing two women to death on Long Island within hours of each other, police announced on Saturday.
What we know:
Rony Yahir Alvarenga Rivera is facing charges of first and second-degree murder for the two attacks, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
The backstory:
Both attacks happened in the early morning hours on Friday, May 1. The first was just before 12:30 a.m. Officers were called out to a Wendy's on Austin Boulevard in Long Beach. When they got there, they found a 42-year-old woman who had been stabbed outside the restaurant. She died at the scene.
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Just a few hours later, shortly after 3 a.m., police discovered another stabbing. Officers were called out to a home on West Mineola Avenue in Valley Stream for a welfare check. Inside, they found a 32-year-old woman who had also been stabbed to death.
Investigators found Rivera at the home, and arrested him without incident.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet identified either of the victims.
What's next:
Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, May 2.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Nassau County Police Department.