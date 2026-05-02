Man charged with stabbing 2 women to death on Long Island

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The Brief Two women were stabbed to death on Long Island within hours of each other early Friday morning. Police arrested Rony Yahir Alvarenga Rivera at the scene of the second attack. Rivera faces charges of first and second-degree murder.



A Nassau County man was arrested and charged with stabbing two women to death on Long Island within hours of each other, police announced on Saturday.

What we know:

Rony Yahir Alvarenga Rivera is facing charges of first and second-degree murder for the two attacks, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The backstory:

Both attacks happened in the early morning hours on Friday, May 1. The first was just before 12:30 a.m. Officers were called out to a Wendy's on Austin Boulevard in Long Beach. When they got there, they found a 42-year-old woman who had been stabbed outside the restaurant. She died at the scene.

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Just a few hours later, shortly after 3 a.m., police discovered another stabbing. Officers were called out to a home on West Mineola Avenue in Valley Stream for a welfare check. Inside, they found a 32-year-old woman who had also been stabbed to death.

Investigators found Rivera at the home, and arrested him without incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified either of the victims.

What's next:

Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, May 2.