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Man charged with stabbing 2 women to death on Long Island

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Published  May 2, 2026 3:02pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • Two women were stabbed to death on Long Island within hours of each other early Friday morning.
    • Police arrested Rony Yahir Alvarenga Rivera at the scene of the second attack.
    • Rivera faces charges of first and second-degree murder.

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. - A Nassau County man was arrested and charged with stabbing two women to death on Long Island within hours of each other, police announced on Saturday.

What we know:

Rony Yahir Alvarenga Rivera is facing charges of first and second-degree murder for the two attacks, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The backstory:

Both attacks happened in the early morning hours on Friday, May 1. The first was just before 12:30 a.m. Officers were called out to a Wendy's on Austin Boulevard in Long Beach. When they got there, they found a 42-year-old woman who had been stabbed outside the restaurant. She died at the scene.

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Just a few hours later, shortly after 3 a.m., police discovered another stabbing. Officers were called out to a home on West Mineola Avenue in Valley Stream for a welfare check. Inside, they found a 32-year-old woman who had also been stabbed to death.

Investigators found Rivera at the home, and arrested him without incident. 

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified either of the victims.

What's next:

Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, May 2.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Nassau County Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyNassau County