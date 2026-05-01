Man found slashed to death in Bronx near White Plains Road; police search for suspect

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The Brief A man was found with slash wounds to his neck, head and arm in the Bronx, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.



A man has died after police say he was found with multiple slash wounds early Friday morning in the Bronx.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress around 6:37 a.m. on May 1 near East 233rd Street and White Plains Road.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man with slash wounds to his neck, head and left arm.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

No arrests have been made, and authorities have not said what led up to the attack.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.