Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
4
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

Man charged after London supermarket goods injected with syringe

By Wire report
Published 
World
Associated Press
article

LONDON - British police have charged a 37-year-old man after products were injected with syringes in a few London supermarkets.

The Metropolitan Police force said Leoaai Elghareeb would appear in court Friday on a charge of contaminating or interfering with goods.

Elghareeb was arrested after a man entered three supermarkets in west London’s Hammersmith area on Wednesday and "injected an unknown substance into a number of food and non-food products," police said. The force advised customers who had bought products at the stores on Wednesday evening to throw them away.

Police said the motive was so far unknown but "there is no evidence the man was working as part of a group."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters