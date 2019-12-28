Man caught on video sucker-punching NYPD officer

Disturbing body camera video shows the moment a man sucker-punches a NYPD officer.

The video was posted on Twitter by the New York City Sergeants’ Benevolent Association, saying “Another ATTACK on NYPD cops! ...All street cops BE CAREFUL, the city is falling and YOU are the first target.”

According to the NYPD, at around 2:40 p.m. police arrived at Livingston and Court Streets in downtown Brooklyn, and found the 40-year-old Steven Haynes sitting on the sidewalk drinking, obstructing traffic and refusing to leave.

After being confronted, Haynes lashes out and sucker-punches the officer. A struggle between the pair begins, before Haynes wrestles the officer to the ground. The officer’s partner can be heard on the video calling for backup and yelling “get off him” at Haynes.

“We are seeing that police officers are now targets and that the public at large or these criminals apparently perceive police officers to be easy targets, and that’s dangerous,” said former NYPD Sergeant and retired FBI agent Manny Gomez.

“We have to change the culture, the environment in this city,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. “When you attack law enforcement in a manner like that, it is saying you are attacking the perquisite of our prosperity, and that’s public safety.”

In the aftermath of the video’s release, some have criticized the punched officer’s partner for not using greater force to stop the attack.

“There is a feeling out in the department, be careful what you do and act cautiously because there may be repercussions as to if you use a certain level of force,” Gomez said.

In a tweet, the New York city Police Benevolent Association said that "The perps know they can sucker punch a cop and escape with no consequences. And cops know that City Hall will not back them up. The situation is getting more dangerous by the day."